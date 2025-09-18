High level of young people in the Borders going on to 'positive destinations'

​The Scottish Borders has achieved its highest level of young people going on to education, employment or training.

According to the Annual Participation Measure (APM), 95.3 per cent of 16-19 year-olds have gone on to positive destinations.

This marks a 1.1 per cent increase from last year and places the Borders above the national average of 93.3 per cent. It also sees the region climb the rankings of all Scottish local authorities from 10th in 2024 to sixth place in 2025.

The APM is the official Scottish Government measure of how well young people are engaging in learning, work, or training after school. It tracks the participation status of all 16-19 year-olds in Scotland and is a key indicator of how effectively local areas are supporting positive futures for young people.

More young people from the Scottish Borders are going into education, training or employment. (Pic Lisa Ferguson / National World)

A particular highlight this year has been the strong participation of care experienced young people in the Borders, with 92.4 per cent (14 people) in education, employment or training. That’s 9.1 per cent above the national average of 83.3 per cent.

There was also a 100 per cent follow-up rate, compared to 72.4 per cent nationally, showing the strength of local partnership working to ensure every young person is supported.

This success reflects the hard work and commitment of many partners across the region, including Developing the Young Workforce Borders, Skills Development Scotland, Scottish Borders Council and The Local Employability Partnership.

Councillor Julie Pirone, Executive Member for Education, Youth Development and Lifelong Learning, said: “Our young people have excelled themselves again, as shown by these figures, with the support of our teachers and partners. They are a credit to our region and their communities.

“I am particularly pleased for our care experienced young people, where the support they have received has allowed them to find meaningful destinations after leaving school. It is a clear sign that the Scottish Borders is a great place for young people to learn, work and succeed.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

