‘Garages to Home’ bid comes under scrutiny

Garages in Branxholme Road, Hawick.

Residents in Jedburgh and Hawick are being invited to give their views on Scottish Borders Housing Association’s ‘Garages to Homes’ project, at two consultation events.

SBHA is considering building homes at three garage sites in Lothian Road in Jedburgh, and at four locations in Hawick: Ramsay Road, Bothwell Court, Branxholme Road and Borthaugh Road.

The move comes as a response to a shortage in suitable accommodation for the elderly and those with limited mobility.

It could also provide the opportunity for older people living in large homes to ‘downsize’ – freeing up properties for families.

The move is not without precedent.

Thurrock Council in Essex recently worked with HUSK, an innovative patented garage conversion system, in converting derelict and vandalised garages into habitable residential bungalows.

SBHA is keen to hear the views of those living in Jedburgh and Hawick, prior to submitting an official planning application to Scottish Borders Council.

The Jedburgh consultation will take place at the Kenmore Hall on Tuesday, November 1, from 4pm to 7pm. The consultation in Hawick will take place the following day, Wednesday, November 2, in the Catholic Church Hall, Buccleuch Street, between 3pm and 6.45pm. People attending will have the opportunity to view the proposed plans and give feedback.

A spokesperson for SBHA said: “Garages to Homes involves the re-purposing of some of SBHA’s garage sites to provide high-quality, energy-efficient homes for older people or those with limited mobility.

“With an increasing need for such homes in the Borders, this project could provide an excellent solution, allowing people to downsize if they choose to do so to a more suitable home, while continuing to live in their own community.