Former footballer admits ‘kill’ threat

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex Hearts star Lee Makel was also an academy coach at Hibernian.

Lee Makel, 49, who used to play for Blackburn Rovers, Hearts and Livingston, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to threatening and abusive behaviour towards his ex-partner Claire Makel and former Police Scotland chief superintendent Gareth Blair.

He admitted repeatedly sending messages to Claire that were abusive and threatening, including threatening to kill her and Mr Blair, and further sending abusive messages about him.

The offence happened at his former home in Lauder, and elsewhere between June and September 2019.

Defence lawyer Jennifer Cameron said the offence happened at the time when there had been "significant publicity" about his wife and Mr Blair "participating in public indecency at the Hermiston Gate park and ride car park".

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Blair, 51, was later fined £750 for public indecency and Claire Makel, 44, had her plea of not guilty accepted.

Ms Cameron asked Sheriff Peter Paterson to impose an absolute discharge for Lee Makel as he has applied for a football coaching post involving American college scholarships, but he required clear disclosure and a criminal conviction would affect this.

However, Sheriff Paterson questioned whether the sentence would be competent if he imposed a Non-Harassment Order which Makel's wife had requested.

As a result, the sheriff deferred sentence until September 13 to allow Ms Cameron to address him on this issue. He said Makel, who now lives in York, did not require to appear for the hearing.

Ms Cameron said it had been a difficult situation for everyone involved.

She explained the messages Mr Blair were sent when he was on holiday in Dubai with neighbours and Claire Makel had been due to attend.

Ms Cameron said he had hoped for a reconciliation with his wife, but he was sent messages by Mr Blair's wife who said steps had been taken to divide property and he felt he had been deceived by Claire Makel on what was happening. He had been drinking at the time and apologised the next day.

She continued:"On reflection he was having some sort of a breakdown. He is a family man and was very much in love with his wife. They had been married for 10 years and been together for 15 years with two children."

Ms Cameron said he had lost his employment working as a football coach six to eight weeks ago when his employers found out about the case and he had been paying £350 a month in child maintenance while working.

But he would not be able to do that if he was not working and asked for an absolute discharge to be imposed to allow him the opportunity of taking up further employment.

Procurator fiscal Alasdair Fay said there had been an unfortunate set of circumstances behind the offence.