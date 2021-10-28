Flooding fears not yet over

Hawick has had more than its fair share of flooding concerns over the past few years.

This now covers the whole of the Borders region and runs until 6pm tonight.

There are currently 14 flood warnings in place, with river levels rising rapidly in Hawick and Peebles, following an all-night bolstering of flood protection sites in the former.

Due to persistent rain, the situation across the region is rapidly worsening, with the council saying it has “very significant concerns” over the Hawick and Peebles areas.

The rain is likely to continue throughout the afternoon, raising already high river levels, with SEPA forecasting a significant peak in the River Teviot in Hawick at 4pm today.

Some flooding issues are being experienced in the Cuddyside and Tweed Green areas of Peebles, and the Tweed river is still expected to rise in Tweed Green.

A multi-agency Emergency Control Centre continues to operate and is monitoring the situation closely across the region, working alongside Met Office and SEPA colleagues.