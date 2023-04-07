News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
39 minutes ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
1 hour ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
1 hour ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
4 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
4 hours ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman

Family ride for charity

An Innerleithen family are taking on a coast to coast charity cycle in aid of Ronald McDonald House, which provided much-needed support to members of the family in the darkest of times.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 11:43 BST
Christine Clarke will be taking on the ride with her brother Mick Plunkett, while her husband Peter drives the support car.Christine Clarke will be taking on the ride with her brother Mick Plunkett, while her husband Peter drives the support car.
Christine Clarke will be taking on the ride with her brother Mick Plunkett, while her husband Peter drives the support car.

The ride, from Annan in the west to St Andrews in the east, will be held over three days, from April 21-23, with the first stopover in Innerleithen.

Christine Clarke told us: “The cycle has been organised by my son Will Clarke, who was born and brought up here in Innerleithen, and whose company has raised money for this charity before. But this time it’s much closer to home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Will’s cousin Louise and her husband Joe’s newborn daughter Eilidh was diagnosed with an incurable mitochondrial disease.

"They were told that Eilidh would sadly not survive, and she was given palliative care before passing away in late September 2019. She had been transferred from Edinburgh to Kings College Hospital in London, which is 400 miles away from their home in Fife.

Most Popular

"Ronald McDonald House provided accommodation to Louise and Joe during their time in London, so they could spend every possible minute with their daughter.”

That act of kindness has borne another, as members of the family, including Christine and her brother Mick Plunkett, will be taking on the 173-mile ride, while Christine’s husband Peter drives the all-important support car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have already raised more than £4,700 of their £5,000 target.

Ronald McDonald House helps more than 6,000 families a year spend time with their children who are having treatment in hospital.

To donate, click here.