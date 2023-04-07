Family ride for charity

Christine Clarke will be taking on the ride with her brother Mick Plunkett, while her husband Peter drives the support car.

The ride, from Annan in the west to St Andrews in the east, will be held over three days, from April 21-23, with the first stopover in Innerleithen.

Christine Clarke told us: “The cycle has been organised by my son Will Clarke, who was born and brought up here in Innerleithen, and whose company has raised money for this charity before. But this time it’s much closer to home.

"Will’s cousin Louise and her husband Joe’s newborn daughter Eilidh was diagnosed with an incurable mitochondrial disease.

"They were told that Eilidh would sadly not survive, and she was given palliative care before passing away in late September 2019. She had been transferred from Edinburgh to Kings College Hospital in London, which is 400 miles away from their home in Fife.

"Ronald McDonald House provided accommodation to Louise and Joe during their time in London, so they could spend every possible minute with their daughter.”

That act of kindness has borne another, as members of the family, including Christine and her brother Mick Plunkett, will be taking on the 173-mile ride, while Christine’s husband Peter drives the all-important support car.

They have already raised more than £4,700 of their £5,000 target.