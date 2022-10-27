Coldstream homes bid

A map of the proposed site in Coldstream.

Plans have been revealed for a 59-home housing development on former industrial land in Coldstream.

A pre-application consultation (PAC) document has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council by Simon Smith, of Morpeth-based SinCera Retail Solutions Ltd, for the redevelopment of the old Rutherford Yard on Duns Road

Deemed a ‘major housing development’, the plan is to redevelop areas currently occupied by James Brown and Sons, which operates as a scrap meal yard, alongside unused land to the north.

The development will provide properties which are of mixed sizes and will address a “wide number of occupancy demands in the local area”.

The homes will range from one-bedroom bungalows to five/six person houses and also include three/four person accommodation in the form of houses and terraced blocks of flats.

A report submitted with the PAC says: “The development when complete will be entirely social housing and no private purchases will form part of the sale of units. A local social housing association has agreed to purchase all 59 units.

“Green spaces have been carefully considered and will be maximised throughout the development with an appropriate level of car parking provided, including designated disabled parking bays.

“An electric vehicle charging point will also form part of parking within the proposed development. A substantial secure bicycle store is provided for the development, along with a discreet bin storage unit, too.”

It is now intended that two public consultation events will be held ahead of a formal planning application being submitted.

The report adds: “In addition to the public consultations, we intend to present an overview of the development to the Coldstream Community Council at one of their monthly meetings.

“We will generate a basic website, too, to provide the information on the development and will increase the content over the course of the development.”