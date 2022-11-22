Cash boost for Galashiels foodbank

Nikki Porter presents the cheque to Galashiels Foodbank's Shirley Sandison, watched by volunteers Grace Murray, Murielle Johnson and Margaret Blyth.​​​​​​​

The business’s owner, Steve Porter, said: “I would like to say fantastic work to all the volunteers who give up their time at the Galashiels Food Bank, helping the most vulnerable people in our community.

"As a gesture we presented them with a cheque for £500 from Porters Porches & Conservatories, Windows, Doors and Garage doors ... it will hopefully assist them in keeping up the amazing efforts that they do week in and week out. Well done from all at Porters.”