Cash boost for Galashiels foodbank
A Galashiels conservatory and window business has donated £500 to the town’s volunteer-led foodbank.
By Kevin Janiak
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
22nd Nov 2022, 11:48am
The business’s owner, Steve Porter, said: “I would like to say fantastic work to all the volunteers who give up their time at the Galashiels Food Bank, helping the most vulnerable people in our community.
"As a gesture we presented them with a cheque for £500 from Porters Porches & Conservatories, Windows, Doors and Garage doors ... it will hopefully assist them in keeping up the amazing efforts that they do week in and week out. Well done from all at Porters.”
The foodbank has increased its hours so people who are in work can also collect much-needed food supplies … see story on page 6.