Galashiels foodbank hours extended for people in employment

Foodbank donations at St Peter’s Church.

Galashiels Foodbank is run out of St Peter’s Church in the town’s Parsonage Road.

The service is facing increasing demand but recently volunteers have been approached for support by people in work.

Now, in response to that demand, an evening foodbank provision is being made available in the town.

Liz Williams, of Galashiels Foodbank, speaking at an online meeting of Eildon Area Partnership, said: “It’s worth letting people know and spread the word that we’re extending our hours of distributing food.

“We are now doing an evening distribution from 5.30pm to 6.30pm at the Focus Centre in Galashiels on a Thursday and that will cater for, tragically, the one or two at the moment – and I fear more will come – people who are unable to provide provisions for themselves but who are actually in employment and who are in need.

“We have had one or two who have come in their lunch hours, it has been tragic to see. They have been embarrassed and need to rush back to work. So now we have that facility for them.

“We already have three people who are coming next week to collect their provisions.”

Liz believes the current cost of living crisis will have long-term ramifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “We are all volunteers, we are not social workers, we are not a care agency. We are volunteers making sure that nobody in Gala goes hungry.