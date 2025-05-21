Borders witches play revives the dead

Members of the cast at the memorial honouring the 27 people from Peebles and the surrounding area executed in 1629 for witchcraft. Photo: Boyd Wild

A grim and dark time in Borders history will see the dead being brought to life on stage.

Kath Mansfield’s play about the burning of witches in Peebles in the first half of the Seventeenth Century, as part of the European-wide witch hysteria, looks set spark discussion about persecution in its various forms today.

The Peebles burnings were part of a Continental phenomenon. In the Scottish context, the first Witchcraft Act was passed in 1563, James VI published his book on witchcraft Daemonologie in 1597 and the last execution of a witch was in 1722.

Incidentally, in a wider timeline, Pope Innocent VIII published his Papal Bull against witchcraft on December 5, 1484.

The production by Tweed Theatre has drawn in actors across the Borders, from West Linton to Galashiels and crew from Cardrona to Greenlaw, to produce a bubbling hotpot of creativity on a project with elements of prejudice, fear, ignorance and hysteria all resonating strongly today. Yet, there is humour.

The aim is always to keep the terrifying experience of the victims at the front and centre of the production. The women (and odd man) who suffered at the hands of religious and secular authorities in the high terror of the witch finding years are remembered and their experiences mediated through the play as a way of understanding the past and, equally importantly, as a way of ensuring we do not repeat the heinous injustices of lost years. Note here that the last beheading for sorcery and witchcraft in Saudi Arabia was 2012!

‘Dinnae Trust Anyone’ is on at Eastgate Theatre, from October 30 – November 1, before touring Biggar and Galashiels.