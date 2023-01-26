Blizzard of snowdrops forecast

Snowdrops at Dawyck.

From Wednesday, February 1 to Saturday, March 11, the festival will offer many opportunities to wrap up warm, get outside and enjoy the spectacle of thousands of winter’s most iconic blooms carpeting the ground.

Dougal Phillip, director, Discover Scottish Gardens, said: “Scotland has the perfect climate for snowdrops and the season begins in the mild south west then ripples northwards as February and March progress until the whole country is covered in these beautiful blooms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad