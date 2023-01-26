Blizzard of snowdrops forecast
Nothing lifts the spirits quite like a snowdrop and gardens in the Borders are set to welcome their first visitors of the year as part of the annual Scottish Snowdrop Festival, organised by Discover Scottish Gardens.
From Wednesday, February 1 to Saturday, March 11, the festival will offer many opportunities to wrap up warm, get outside and enjoy the spectacle of thousands of winter’s most iconic blooms carpeting the ground.
Dougal Phillip, director, Discover Scottish Gardens, said: “Scotland has the perfect climate for snowdrops and the season begins in the mild south west then ripples northwards as February and March progress until the whole country is covered in these beautiful blooms.”
Borders venues to host the festival on various dates, include: Craig in Langholm, Floors Castle in Kelso, Kailzie Gardens and Kirkton Manor House in Peebles, and Dawyk Botanic Garden in Stobo.