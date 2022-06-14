A treat for motor sport enthusiasts at Thirlestane this weekend

Chloe Grant was delighted to be able to test out Thirlestane's sprint track ahead of this weekend's event. Photo: Phil Wilkinson.

The legendary racing driver, who was a racing contemporary and close friend of Borderer Jim Clark and is honorary president of the Jim Clark Trust, will attend the event, and will do a parade on the driveway in the car which led him to his first Formula 1 world championship in 1969, giving visitors the chance to watch him live and snap a picture of the Flying Scot.

The event is being held in aid of Race Against Dementia, a global charity set up by Sir Jackie to raise vital funds for research into a cure for dementia, a disease which impacts 50 million people worldwide including his beloved wife, Helen.

The front lawn of the castle will host memorabilia from Sir Jackie’s prestigious career, including a stunning display of cars he's driven, including his Formula 1 cars.

The Borders Vintage Automobile Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary by bringing more than 1,200 vintage and classic vehicles.

The event will showcase the best of Scotland’s culture, from local produce in the food and retail village, to arts and crafts, as well as activities for children of all ages including kart simulators, rides, games, a bouncy castle, bungee trampolines and more.

The Jim Clark Trust will also have a stand at the event, which will include Clark’s personal Lotus Elan road car, and a Formula Junior Lotus 20, designed and built in the early 1960s and used by the Lotus factory as a development car, as well as a bright orange Case tractor, used on the Clark family farm at Edington Mains Farm, near Duns.

Shona Sinclair of Live Borders said: “Staff at Jim Clark Motorsport Museum is delighted to have been invited to attend this important event along with our partners the Jim Clark Trust. This event is a must for racing enthusiasts and those looking for a great day out.

"We hope that those attending will be inspired to come along to Jim Clark Motorsport Museum either over the weekend or by taking up our offer of discounted tickets over the summer months.”

There will be exhilarating live action from the Scottish Motor Racing Club with more than 50 contemporary, classic and vintage cars, including Formula 1 cars, sweeping up the castle’s sprint track during the weekend.

In the lead-up to the event, 16-year-old Scottish motorsports star, Chloe Grant was invited to test the track in her Graham Brunton prepared F4 car.

She said: ““The Sir Jackie Stewart Classic is a great opportunity to showcase Scottish motorsports and get up close and personal with some of the greatest cars ever made.

"I am really proud to be joining the sprint in such an amazing location, and all for such a great cause.”

Tickets start at £20 for adults and £15 for concessions, with kids under 12 able to attend the event for free.