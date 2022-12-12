76 new homes planned on former Jedburgh school site

The former Howdenburn Primary School in Jedburgh.

Edinburgh-based Cruden Homes has disclosed proposals to deliver the dwellings at the former Howdenburn Primary School on Lothian Road.

The school, which was built in 1970, was closed in 2020, with pupils transferring to Jedburgh Grammar Campus at Hartrigge Park.

If approved the two, three and four-bedroom high quality homes will be constructed for Selkirk-based Eildon Housing Association, a leading housing association in the Borders.

Two public consultation events over the proposals are to take place at Jedburgh Town Hall on Wednesday, January 18 and Wednesday, February 22.

Rory Stephens, from Cruden Homes, said: “We are delighted to be bringing forward these much-needed affordable homes to Jedburgh for Eildon Housing Association.

“As a company, The Cruden Group have built up a strong relationship with Eildon in the Scottish Borders, which goes well beyond the delivery of homes. This includes the creation of training, employment and other community benefits, which bring so much to local communities.

“Through the consultation process we are looking forward to receiving input from the local community, who will play a key part in shaping our proposals.”

Nile Istephan, Eildon chief executive, said: “The 76 new homes at Jedburgh brings another huge boost to the area, which is part of our strategy to invest £137m in new homes for the Borders economy between now and 2027. We are please to again be working with Cruden on this much anticipated development.”

In addition to the new homes, the 5.57-acre site will also include associated infrastructure such as roads, footpaths, a SUDS (sustainable urban drainage) system and considerable open space.

Cruden has worked with Eildon on the delivery of new homes in Newtown St Boswells, Galashiels and Earlston as part of an agreement in 2017 to deliver 342 high quality properties for social rent at eight sites across the Borders.

