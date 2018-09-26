Peebles riders get back in the saddle

Three months on from this year’s Peebles Beltane festival, the sights and sounds of a mounted cavalcade returned to Peebles town centre at the weekend.

Riders were back in the saddle for the Peebles March Riders’ Association’s annual September rideout on Saturday.

Peebles March Riders' Association's September rideout. Photo: Gareth Easton

This year’s Peebles Cornet and lass, Gregor McGrath and Loryn Paterson, donned their colours and sashes to lead a cavalcade of 38 riders on the six-hour ride through the Cademuir Hills.

The route, set out for experienced riders of all ages, saw the cavalcade trot, canter and gallop its way over Morning Hill, onto Cademuir Hills, into Manor and along the John Buchan Way to Stobo Home Farm for a midway lunch break.

“On return, we followed the route back towards Manor back up over Cademuir hills down Morning Hill and back into Peebles, finishing at around 4pm,” committee member Becca Lumsden said.

“The ride was well supported, with 38 riders and great support on the ground from spectators.”

Next month, the association is will host a ride to Cademuir Forest taking place on Sunday, October 28 , leaving from Graham Irvine’s yard at Kirkton Manor at 11am.

This ride is suitable for young children and those on lead rein, and there will be a prize for the best Halloween costume for riders under 16.

