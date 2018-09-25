Former Selkirk rugby player fined £500 for assault at town’s common riding

A sheep farmer from New Zealand has been hit with a £700 court bill for assaulting a fellow reveller during this year’s Selkirk Common Riding.

Jackson Wallace, currently of Lairg in Sutherland, pleaded guilty to headbutting Gavin Ross in a beer tent at a horse-racing event at the festival on June 15.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the 25-year-old had been having what he described as a “pleasant chat” with Mr Ross as they both played rugby and both had a knowledge of New Zealand when he suddenly butted him, leaving him with a nosebleed and two black eyes.

Former Selkirk scrum half Wallace, due to head back to New Zealand later this week, was ordered to pay £200 compensation to his victim and fined £500.