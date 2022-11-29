Kelso couple killed in crash named by police

Adam and Christine Allan, from Kelso, lost their lives in the crash on November 11.

They were Kelso couple Adam and Christine Allan, aged 79 and 85 respectively.

Mr Allan was the driver of a red Kia Venga and Mrs Allan a front seat passenger in the same vehicle when it was involved in a collision with a blue Kia Sportage on the A697 at around 4.30pm.

The female driver of the blue Kia Sportage was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The road was closed for around seven hours while an investigation was carried out.

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr and Mrs Allan’s family and friends at this very difficult time for them.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I would urge anyone who may have information to contact us.

“You can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2597 of November 11.”

There was more heartbreak on Borders roads over the weekend, with another fatal crash occuring on Saturday, November 26 on the A7 between Galashiels and Selkirk.

The crash happened around 3.25pm at the junction with the B7060 Yair Bridge road and involved a blue Ford Fiesta and a silver Honda Jazz.

A 90-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman, both of whom are as yet unnamed, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for crash investigation and reopened at around 6.25pm.

Sergeant Iain McIntyre said: “Our thoughts are with the families of the man and woman who died and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

"Anyone with dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation is also asked to contact us.”