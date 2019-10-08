Increase in entries ensures fierce competition at Yetholm Show

This year’s Borders Shepherds’ Show had its work cut out to live up to last year’s runaway success.

However more than 1,800 exhibits, up more than 200 on last year’s tally, ensured the 156th staging did just that.

Overall Champion Sheep of Yetholm Show was won by Jim Thomson from Kelso Cleugh with his North Country Cheviot Park Type Ewe, pictured with his grandson Handler Liam

And while the fair weather at Yetholm haughs played its part, organisers say support from new exhibitors is helping the show go from strengh to strengh.

All our photos are online here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/in-pictures-this-year-s-yetholm-show-1-5019703

Show secretary Angela Walker said: “To have 200 new entries across 170-odd exhibitors is quite something.

“We had lots of new exhibitors this year and we also welcomed back a few who had taken a break from competing for a few year.

“It was interesting to see some of the new people taking home the cups, too. It makes people up their game a bit.

“The biggest increase by far was in the photography section, probably because we all have good cameras on our phones and can just snap away. It’s also become more popular to take good photos thanks to social media.

“The baking was very good this year too with a very high standard of entries and the judges all commenting on what a difficult task they had. The industrial tent was quite incredible.

“Last year we saw extrmeley high entries in the shepherd crooks, and we topped that again, too.”

Aside from the competition classes, main ring entertainment included a tractor pull competition, the College Valley hounds, children’s games and performances by Duns Pipe Band.

Further attractions included charity stalls and the adult and junior hill races, won by Darryll Hastie and Irvine Welsh, respectively.

Looking ahead to next year Angela added: “It’ll be the centenary of the Border terrier next year so we will be incorporating that into the show somehow. But until then I must say a huge thank you to all the non and committee members who gave up their time to help this year and to everyone who exhibited.”

The show’s supreme champion was a North Country Cheveiot park type ewe, owned by Jim Thomson, of Kelso Cleugh.

The reserve supreme champion was Pam Tapson’s black lairg type north country ewe.

Hindhope’s Tom Elliot enjoyed a clean sweep in the cheviot classes with the north county hill cheviot prize going to William Elliot.

Jedburgh’s Ewan Kinghorn had the best Blackfaced sheep with Dave Baxter’s picking up reserve.

The award for best mule went to Andrew Halliday and the one for best north country Cheviot to Pam Tapson and Jim Thomson.

Jedburgh’s Stephen Turnbull took home the reserve in that class, as well as the trophy for reserve black sheep.

Georgia Thomson won the best exhibit in the young handlers’ section.

Anne Mair-Chapman had the best texel, while John Leitch had the best shetland sheep and Andrew Halliday took home the trophy for best prime lambs.

Adam Pate had the best Suffolk and overall any other breed champion, while Liam and Orla Thomson won the had the best black sheep.

Best exhibit in the walking stick section went to Alistair Warwick, with David Gardner in reserve.

The best exhibit in the novice stick section was won by Andrew Prowse.

Norman Donaldson took home the silverware in the vegetable section, as did Bill Cockburn in flowers, Bernie Gajos in photography, Jane Brydon in floral art and eggas and preserves.

Christine Warwick had most points in knitting and crochet and needlework and handicraft, while Linda Nairn had best exhibit in the baking and Joan Duncan likewise in scones and pastries.

James Lethan took home the tattie dig tankard and the overall champion tractor was shown by Ian Harvey.