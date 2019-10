This year’s Borders Shepherds’ Show, held in the haughs at Yetholm on Saturday, has been hailed a resounding success.

Boasting more than 1,800 exhibits, up more than 200 on last year’s tally, organisers say support from new exhibitors is helping the show go from strengh to strengh...and our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture all the action on the day.

Runners on the first stage of the Yetholm Hill Race

Tom Elliot from Hindhope Jedburgh placed first with his Cheviot Ewe and Ewe Lamb at Yetholm show, with help from Lucy and Jack

At Yetholm for the Dog show were Duncan, Willow and Cheryl Elliot with Mia, Millie and Minty

Jane Jackson, Annabel Bowbelt and Caroline Tyser catching their breat after the hill race.

