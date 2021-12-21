Police slam Jedburgh man's "contempt" for child victims
Police Scotland has said a Jedburgh man who has been sentenced to two years in prison showed “a complete and utter contempt for the child victims depicted in the images he was viewing”.
Jayce Simpson was convicted this week at Jedburgh Sheriff Court of offences in connection with child abuse images.
He had also sent Snapchat screenshots to another person, and incited the girl to undress and touch herself.
The 29-year-old man was arrested in the town on February 24 following a police investigation. He pleaded guilty to the charges at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on November 9, and was sentenced there on Monday, December 20.
Detective Inspector Adrian Ur e of the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit at Police Scotland, said: “Simpson demonstrated a complete and utter contempt for the child victims depicted in the images he was viewing.
“He also thought his behaviour would go undetected, thinking the internet would provide him with anonymity. However, he was found and is now facing a custodial sentence for his actions.
"Any form of child sexual abuse is a serious criminal offence and remains a high priority for Police Scotland. If anyone has any concerns about a child being at risk of abuse, or a potential victim, please contact police immediately."