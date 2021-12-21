Police slam Jedburgh man's "contempt" for child victims

Jayce Simpson.

Jayce Simpson was convicted this week at Jedburgh Sheriff Court of offences in connection with child abuse images.

He had also sent Snapchat screenshots to another person, and incited the girl to undress and touch herself.

The 29-year-old man was arrested in the town on February 24 following a police investigation. He pleaded guilty to the charges at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on November 9, and was sentenced there on Monday, December 20.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Adrian Ur e of the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit at Police Scotland, said: “Simpson demonstrated a complete and utter contempt for the child victims depicted in the images he was viewing.

“He also thought his behaviour would go undetected, thinking the internet would provide him with anonymity. However, he was found and is now facing a custodial sentence for his actions.