Jedburgh man jailed for having indecent images of children

Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

An examination of Jayce Simpson's phone found him to be encouraging a girl aged between seven and nine to engage in sexual activity.

The Snapchat screenshots which the 29-year-old later sent to another person incited the girl to undress and touch herself.

He was communicating indecently with the child, who is unknown to the prosecution, and images recovered showed Simpson interacting with her and encouraging the sexual poses.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fifty two indecent child images were also recovered from the phone following the police raid on Simpson's home in Hartrigge Road on February 19.

Simpson pleaded guilty to four charges of possession of indecent images, taking or permitting to be taken indecent images, distribution of indecent images and engaging in sexual communication with a female under 13 years of age.

The court heard the girl was estimated to be aged between seven and nine and not known to Simpson who he had met on a video chat programme where people are randomly matched with others.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said his client "accepts he has a problem".

Simpson, who had a previous conviction for indecent images, was jailed for 24 months back-dated to February when he was first remanded in custody in connection with the matter.