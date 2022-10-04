One year driving ban following McDonald’s bash

Forrest hit a safety barrier and a wall with his car during his visit to the fast food drivethrough.

Grant Forrest pleaded guilty to the offence while intoxicated through drink or drugs colliding with and damaging a safety barrier and wall and almost colliding with another vehicle and a member of staff.

He also admitted charges of failing to stop after an accident or reporting an accident to police within 24 hours.

The offences happened at the fast food outlet in Wilderhaugh, Galashiels, on November 17, 2019.

Forrest, formerly of High Cross Avenue, Melrose, and who gave an address in St Albans, pleaded guilty to a fourth charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in High Road, Galashiels, and at Hawick Police Station by shouting and swearing; feigning illness, causing police to call an ambulance; and struggling violently with officers, for which he was ordered to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work.

Forrest pleaded guilty to charges of threatening or abusive behaviour, vandalism and breaching bail conditions on two other complaints and was given another 130 hours of unpaid work making it a total of 220 hours.