Peebles Baptist Church is currently without a home, and holds services at the community centre in Walkershaugh.

Fifty-five-year-old Gordon Marshall from Motherwell is accused of saying a company by the name of Thistle Curtains and Walling Systems based in East Kilbride would supply and fit a quantity of windows and doors for new church and community building.

He also said that it was a legitimate company and induced a member of Peebles Baptist Church to make an initial payment of £22,743.60.

The charge further states the truth was that he failed to supply the windows and doors, the company was not legitimate and he failed to return the initial payment and obtained it by fraud.

The offence is alleged to have happened between May and November 2019.

Marshall also faces two other charges of frauds involving £1,075 and £800 to supply householders in Bonnyrigg and Uplawmoor with kitchen tops.

He has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

An intermediate diet was held at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday when it was stated Marshall was struggling to pay for a lawyer and may have to conduct his own defence.