Selkirk’s Heatherlie House Hotel on market for £300k

One of Selkirk’s oldest licensed hotels, Heatherlie House, has gone up for sale this week.

The seven-bedroom country house hotel, which has played host to gatherings and meetings of most of the town’s clubs and associations over the years, has been put on the market at offers over £300.000.

Edinburgh-based independent chartered surveyors firm, DM Hall, described the property as “an attractive seven-bedroom country house hotel”.

Its description of the hotel said: “The 5,812 sq. ft. property, which includes a dining room, a lounge bar, a catering kitchen and annex owner’s accommodation which has been converted to provide two additional letting rooms. Set in attractive mature grounds on the southern periphery of Selkirk, the property lies close to the main A7 trunk road from Galashiels which serves as one of the main arterial roads between Edinburgh, 40 miles to the north-west and Carlisle and is also a summer tourist route.”

Ben Mitchell of DM Hall, said: “This property offers the potential to be traded as a hotel or redeveloped into a large single house or, alternatively, flats, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.

“Offers over £300,000 are invited for the purchase of our client’s heritable interest in the property with the benefit of vacant possession.”

Anyone wishing to arrange a viewing of the hotel should contact Mr Mitchell at DM Hall’s agency department, Edinburgh on 0131 624 6130 or ben.mitchell@dmhall.co.uk or oliver.lawson@dmhall.co.uk.”

