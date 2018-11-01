Video of Copshaw pensioners REALLY enjoying a tea dance goes viral

A musical rave up at an auld folks tea dance in Newcastleton has proved an internet hit with more than 12,000 viewers logging on to view extraordinary scenes.

The Copshaw Common Riding committee organised the annual tea dance at the village’s Legends venue on Sunday afternoon.

All the pensioners from the village and others from outside it were were invited to go along and the event proved a big hit.

However, it was far from a laid-back affair ... as the video proves.

The pensioners really got into the spirit of a modern rave by wildly dancing and swinging their arms to a relentless dance beat.

Within a few days the video clip had already been viewed by 12,376 online viewers.

That’s quite an achievement – especially as less than 800 people live in the village itself.

The reaction online was overwhelmingly positive.

Joan Rutherford posted the message: “Love this video SO much. It warms my heart to see the fun everyone is having regardless of their age and ability.

“I’d like to think that when I reach the tea dance age, and I’m edging ever closer, that the organisers would give consideration to the popular music of my younger days, rather than trawl out the usual World War Two and music hall singalong numbers.”

The video can be viewed by logging on to the Copshaw Common Riding page, where one of the organiser described the event as a “complete success,” adding: “Please note:- no OAP’s were harmed or required medical attention at this event.”

Councillor Davie Paterson, who represents the Hawick and Hermitage ward that incorporates Newcastleton, added: “It was absolutely fantastic. Scott Wilson, the Newcastleton Community Council chairman, told me.

“The Copshaw Common Riding raise absolutely thousands for various organisations in Newcastleton, they do a fantastic job, and Sean, one of the owners of Legends, is a Common Riding stalwart and organiser.”

