Family home in historic town

Glenkindle, in Mill Street, Selkirk. Photos: Hastings.

Glenkindle, in the town’s Mill Street, is an ideal find for those in search of a family home with excellent access to amenities. Being in excellent condition, this detached Victorian property presents a blend of traditional character features with modern upgrades, catering easily for family life.

With an attractive and fully-enclosed garden frontage, with mature hedging and trees providing screening and a good level of privacy, stone steps lead to the main door; with the conservatory providing a welcoming entrance and offering both a public space to enjoy the garden and view beyond.

The hallway connects to two further public rooms, with a large and bright dual aspect lounge with feature fireplace and stove on one side, and the dining room to the other – both with high ceilings and deep coving synonymous with the period.

The property boasts great views over Selkirk.

The kitchen sits to the rear of the property, providing plenty of natural light and an external door accessing the garden.

The kitchen has been well designed to incorporate excellent storage and counter space, with streamlined integral appliances.

The family bathroom opens from the inner hall between the kitchen and dining area.

Upstairs, you’ll find the master bedroom, which benefits in-built storage and a large en-suite with walk-in shower and his’n’hers sinks, with two further comfortable double bedrooms, all with superb views.

Externally, the current owners have landscaped the outdoor space to effectively utilise and enjoy all the available space and viewpoints. The rear is fitted with an elevated deck, great for barbecues.

The main section of garden sits to the front and has a further decked terrace and a garden shed.

The property is on the market for offers over £240,000.