First men’s team captain of the Leeds Rhinos, Kruise Leeming, ‘try-s and tastes’ new Deliveroo x Hooyah Burgers exclusive Leeds Rhinos burger ahead of its launch on National Burger Day, August. 25 (photo: Doug Jackson/PinPep)

To celebrate National Burger Day (August 25) in Leeds, British food-delivery company, Deliveroo, has teamed up with local burger restaurant, Hooyah Burgers, to launch a three-day limited edition burger to honour, Leeds Rhinos, as part of Deliveroo’s partnership with the professional Rugby League team.

Fans paying homage to their favourite team can enjoy 50 per cent off the exclusive Leeds Rhinos burger.

The Deliveroo exclusive burger, will be available from August 25 to 28 and has been ‘try-ed’ and tasted’ by Leeds Rhinos men's first team players including, Tom Holroyd, James Donaldson, Liam Tindall and rising star Max Simpson – who’ve given it their official ‘Rhinos hoof’ of approval ahead of its launch on National Burger Day.

Created by local favourite, Hooyah Burgers, it will be available with 50 per cent off on launch day August 25 for just £5.50, and then £10.99 thereafter until August 28.

The ingredients for this mouth-watering creation have been handpicked to pay homage to Leeds Rhinos team, but have also been inspired by the Yorkshire city itself.

The mouth-watering burger is made up of 2x 4oz patties of beef and sausage locally sourced meat from Malcolm Michaels Butchers layered with melted american Montgomery Jack Sinfield cheese. It is also loaded with streaky bacon, crisp fresh Sezer salad and smothered in handmade smoky BBQ chipotle Rhino sauce. Plus there’s the addition of an Ash Brown and a fried egg in an onion ring hidden under the toasted sesame brioche James Donalds-bun.

Jonny Southern, Deliveroo city manager for Leeds, said: “As official and proud partners of the Leeds Rhinos, we wanted to offer fans something a little different to pay homage to their favoruite team in the form of a specially created Hooyah Burgers. We’ll be cheering them on and chomping our way through the namesake dish to get a piece of the action at home.”

Kruise Leeming, Leeds Rhinos Captain said: “This burger represents Leeds Rhinos perfectly, it is full of hidden surprises like us on match day! From the double meat pattie and melted cheese to the hidden hashbrown and fried egg in an onion ring - you’ll definitely want to TRY this at home, it is scrummy!”

Leeds Rhinos Commercial Director Rob Oates said: “We are delighted that Deliveroo and Hooyah Burgers have come together to exclusively honour our team. The burger will be the perfect accompaniment for families and friends to enjoy at home watching the highlights from our last game this National Burger Day (August 25).”

Sunny Sidhu from Hooyah Burgers said: “We are very excited to have the opportunity to create a special Leeds Rhinos burger for the fans exclusively for Deliveroo customers. Each fresh ingredient has been hand-picked to represent a player, the city or the team; we’ve even renamed some of the burger elements especially, too!”

Hooyah Burgers based on 78 Albion St, Leeds LS1 6AD are all open for delivery on Deliveroo from 11:30am to 11.59pm

Leeds residents can order on Deliveroo and place orders directly through the Deliveroo app, or online.