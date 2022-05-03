Casting a look at Selkirk's flag men

Ex Soldiers Standard Bearer William Mein is congratulated by chairman Justin Gilchrist. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

The town’s crafts and associations each put forward a representative to cast their organisations’ colours to the tune of “Up Wi The Souters O’ Selkirk” as the climax to the Common Riding celebrations.

Casting the colours of the Ex-Soldiers will be William Mein, who was congratulated by association chairman Justin Gilchrist.

Struan Legge will take on the duty of casting the Fleshers’ flag, after being introduced to members at the recent AGM in O’Malleys pub.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleshers Standard Bearer Struan Legge is congratulated by Deacon John Black. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

Some may recognise the Weavers’ Standard Bearer. He’s Stuart Harkness, who won his way to becoming an Octochamp in the Channel 4 daytime programme Countdown. The wizard with the numbers and letters was named at their AGM at the Town Arms by deacon Michael Quinn.

Neil Purves will fly the flag of the Hammermen, after being named by the new Deacon David Mein at their recent AGM in the County Hotel.

The Merchant Company's new Master Viv Ross introduced their standard bearer, Keith Rodgerson, to members at the recent AGM at Selkirk Rugby Club.

And David Hislop, of Aulnay in France, will become the Colonial Society’s 100th bearer of the Golden Banner when he walks onto the platform on the 76th anniversary of his father Danny becoming the first Royal Burgh Standard Bearer after the war years.

Weavers Standard Bearer Stuart Harkness is congratulated by Deacon Michael Quinn. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

All photos of the standard bearers, other than that of David and Kay, were taken by photographer and festival stalwart Grant Kinghorn, who himself is celebrating his 20th anniversary of being RBSB this year and the 50th anniversary of his late dad George doing the same .

Hammermen Standard Bearer Neil Purves is congratulated by new Deacon David Main. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

Merchant Company Standard Bearer Keith Rodgerson is congratulated by new Master Viv Ross and outgoing Master Alistair Pattullo. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.