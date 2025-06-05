Former chief executive of NHS Borders raises over £3k for 'causes close to his heart'

Ralph received a warm welcome after completing his cycling challenge.

The former chief executive of NHS Borders this week completed a 1,200 mile cycle ride raising more than £3,000 for causes close to his heart.

Ralph Roberts retired last year after a long career in the NHS but decided he wanted to “give something back”.

On Tuesday he arrived at Borders General Hospital after a journey which took him from Unst in Shetland to Melrose in the Borders while visiting the most northerly, westerly, easterly and southerly health centres in Scotland, as well as the headquarters of all the Scottish health boards.

He was fundraising for the official NHS Borders charity ‘The Difference’ and Scotland’s mental health charity SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health).

His efforts will also support a charity associated with NHS Shetland, where he was also chief executive.

Congratulating him on his achievement, chair of The Difference, Karen Hamilton, said: “I’m really pleased to see that Ralph managed to get back all the way from Shetland, via the four corners of Scotland, taking in all the health boards on the way.

“We have had a wonderful time welcoming him back and I want to say really, really well done Ralph. He literally reached his £3000 fundraising target as he arrived back with us at the Borders General Hospital – so a brilliant job all round.”

Adding his congratulations on behalf of NHS Borders Board executive team, Chief Executive Peter Moore, himself a keen cyclist said: “What a fantastic achievement it is for Ralph to have visited all 22 health board headquarters on his epic cycle ride.

“It’s an amazing celebration of the joint work that health boards do to meet the health needs of the Scottish population and a fantastic celebration of Ralph’s career. It’s great that three charities, including our own NHS Borders charity, ‘The Difference’ will also benefit.

“Thanks Ralph and enjoy your rest!”

Reflecting on his experience, Ralph said: “I have been very lucky with my career in the NHS, and I just felt I wanted to give something back now that I’m retired.

“It has been good to get out, do some exercise and fundraise for three worthwhile charities which are each dear to my heart. The initial training, which was five months, was actually the toughest bit; once I got going it was great.

“Highlights of the journey were, of course the end(!), and travelling through the Western Isles, which I have never done before, in glorious weather, was spectacularly beautiful.

“Meeting people in all of the health boards and health centres that I visited reminded me how amazing the staff are. Wherever you go there are dedicated people who are keen to do a really good job, and that has been really inspiring.”

Ralph’s fundraising page can be accessed on the “go fund me” site at https://gofund.me/1baec6ac