Sounds like fun as Peebles music school takes over theatre for a day

Nomad Beat is encouraging everyone to enjoy a Big Day of Music at Eastgate Theatre.

​Peebles music school Nomad Beat is to take over the town’s Eastgate Theatre for a day of music-making and fun.

The Big Day of Music, on Saturday, September 20, will feature a range of hands-on workshops and student performances, which will showcase what Nomad Beat can offer.

Open from 10am to 5pm, it will give visitors young and old the chance to meet tutors, enjoy a range of performances – and to join in.

The event comes in the wake of the community music school’s recent taster day, which proved to be a big success, with demand for try-out lessons exceeding supply.

And in a special promotion, anyone who signs up for lessons on the Big Day of Music will be offered a four-week trial, with the first lesson free.

The day will kick off with music for under 5s – a playful session for youngsters to enjoy singing, dancing and games.

A kids’ choir pop-up workshop will give children of all ages the opportunity to take part in an impromptu, fun singsong.

Children with additional needs are particularly invited to try some inclusive music making. Youngsters and their parents or carers will get the chance to see how the school runs its accessible music sessions.

Nomad Beat believes that you are never too old to unlock your inner musician. So adults who have newly taken up an instrument – or perhaps haven’t played since school – are invited to take part in a Rusty Instruments workshop. All instruments and abilities would be welcome.

And a Rusty Voices workshop will encourage budding singers to exercise their vocal cords. Everyone will be welcome, whether they have sung in a group before – or just want to give it a try.

Nomad Beat manager Mollie Davis said: “We're excited to invite everyone to our Big Day of Music. It's a wonderful opportunity to experience all that Nomad Beat has to offer.

“Whether you're curious, creative or just love music, we’d love to see the Peebles community come along and discover what Nomad Beat is all about.”

For a full programme of events, go to the Nomad Beat Facebook page. All the workshops are free and visitors can drop in at any time, but for those who’d like to guarantee a place, email [email protected] or phone 01721 722472.

