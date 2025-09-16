National Fitness Day: A spotlight on staying active in retirement

National Fitness Day is taking place on Wednesday, September 24th. This annual campaign organised by UK active aims to highlight the role physical activity plays in promoting healthier lifestyles across the UK. This year's theme is "Powered by you", emphasising that everyone can contribute to the movement for physical activity, including those staying active in retirement.

Albert Astbury, 80 years olds at Audley Stanbridge Earls in Romsey is a big advocate for physical activity, especially during retirement. Albert goes to the gym and swims every morning at the Audley Club which helps him to continue his favourite hobby, managing young referees at Southampton Football Club Academy of Excellence. Health was his second biggest priority when choosing where to live in retirement with his first being to ensure his wife’s deteriorating health was being properly looked after which made Audley Stanbridge the perfect place for them both.

This National Fitness Day, Albert shares his story of staying active in retirement and the benefits:

Albert Astbury, Audley Stanbridge Earls comments: “I often walk in excess of 5000 steps every Saturday and Sunday whilst managing the young referees, with slightly less walking during mid week matches. I really enjoy being active and have such a passion for my hobby that I refuse to give it up because of my age. Knowing I can maintain my fitness at Audley whilst knowing my wife is being looked after by the care team gives me the peace of mind to follow my passion and pass on my skills to the younger generation.”