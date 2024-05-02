Mathew follows in his dad's footsteps as Selkirk Standard Bearer

Selkirk Silver band led the traditional tour of the town.

Mathew was destined to carry Selkirk’s flag from birth, as 30 years ago his dad, Craig, was announced as Standard Bearer.

The 25-year-old is an installation team leader with Border Safeguard.

Mathew served three times as an Attendant in 2015, 2016 and 2023.

Mathew Stanners is carried from the Town Hall.

In his spare time Mathew plays rugby and is a member of the Common Riding Race Committee.

And he is no stranger to the saddle having first ridding the marches in 2007.

A large crowd greeted the new Standard Bearer as he exited the Town Hall.

Mathew was carried from the Town Hall by the Burleymen, and during the walk round the town, his younger brother Thomas, and dad, Craig, proudly carried the new Standard Bearer to Victoria Hall.

Standard Bearer Mathew Stanners and his Attendants.

Speaking to the Southern this week, he said: “It was quite overwhelming. You wait for a long time for that moment and it’s pretty surreal when it happens.”

Asked what moments he is looking forward to during the festival, Mathew replied: “Coming into the Toll with the flag and coming back into the Market Place before going up to the platform to cast the colours.

"I’m looking forward to meeting people across the Borders this summer.”

Also appointed at the meeting were this year's Attendants Darren Knox, Robbie Reilly, Derry Alexander and Nathan Mill.

Congratulations are extended to Diamond jubilee Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Ian Galloway (1964), Golden jubilee Royal Burgh Standard Bearer George Wilson (1974) and Silver Jubilee Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Russell Grieve (1999).

Selkirk Silver band led hundreds of Souter's and visitors round the traditional route to a packed Victoria Hall for the Appointment Night Concert hosted by Selkirk Ex Standard Bearers.

The Selkirk Common Riding Trust Appeal is now up and running. Further details can be found on the Selkirk Common Riding social media pages.

