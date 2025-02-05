Jim Clark fan on a mission to solve photograph mystery
Celebrations have been planned to commemorate an extraordinary milestone in motorsport history—the 60th anniversary of Jim Clark's remarkable victories in his 2nd Formula 1 World Championship, the Indianapolis 500, and the Tasman Series.
The Jim Clark Trust and Museum are marking this with a weekend of events at Duns Castle in June.
Back in 1965, Jim was honoured with a parade through Duns where he was pictured with a small child in an Austin J40 pedal car.
Arbroath man Dave Brown contacted the Berwickshire News after coming across the photo and is seeking information.
He said: “I’d be keen to hear from anyone who can tidentify that child, see if there are relatives still living locally, and if possibly the pedal car still exists.
“I wondered if there would be any possibility if there were any relatives to try to recreate the photo to some extent over the celebration weekend.”
He added: “The other photograph is of my personal 1969 Austin J40 pedal car, given to me by my parents when I was four-years-old.
“I have recently restored it, and decided on the colour Flag Blue – the team colour for Ecurie Ecosse – Scotland’s most famous and successful race team, especially in that era, and a team that Jim drove for.”
If you have any information please contact Dave via email: [email protected]