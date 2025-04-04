Charity brings miles of smiles to Berwickshire

Two new terrific trishaws – Jock & Jenny – are welcomed in Berwickshire.

A pioneering charity providing free rides in the fresh air with its unique trishaws for the elderly and people with limited mobility has generated miles of smiles for seven years.

March marked a double celebration for Sea the Change as the organisation celebrated its 7th anniversary with the official launch of two brand-new Cycling Without Age trishaws for Berwickshire.

The joyful occasion saw the unveiling of the bikes’ names, Jock and Jenny, paying tribute to the community spirit that continues to flourish across the region.

The event was a heartwarming gathering of volunteers, supporters, and members of the community, who came together to celebrate this milestone.

Thanks were extended to the dedicated volunteers, Cycling Without Age Scotland, and the generous funders who made this project possible.

Alice Fisher, Executive Officer of Sea the Change, expressed her delight at the launch: “Bringing Cycling Without Age to Berwickshire has been a dream come true.

“In just one year, we have made significant strides in supporting our community’s health and wellbeing.

“Jock and Jenny will provide accessible, inclusive cycling experiences that allow people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the great outdoors. This is just the beginning, and we can't wait to see the smiles these bikes will bring.”

Cycling Without Age reduces social isolation and encourages intergenerational connection.

For those interested in volunteering or supporting the project, further information can be found at www.seathechange.org.uk