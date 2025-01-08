Building a great club in Berwickshire brick by brick

Lego fans gather together in Berwickshire to build an amazing club.​

​Lego lovers in Berwickshire have built a new club offering free play sessions for local children.

​The community-led club meets fortnightly at Allanton or Whitsome Village Hall, with sessions open to children over the age of 3 and provide a fun and creative outlet to explore their imaginations using Lego.

The initiative, which has been generously supported by local residents and elected officials, has been a resounding success.

Founder and local mum Janie Orr, says: “One of the key factors behind the club's success has been the generous donations of Lego and Duplo from local families across Berwickshire.

“The overwhelming response to the call for donations has meant that the club has a plentiful supply of bricks, including sets from Harry Potter, Disney, Horses, Minecraft, Knights Castle and much more.

“We couldn’t have done it without the support of the parents, family members and carers who attend these sessions, who worked hard to help secure Lego.”

Allanton, Edrom and Whitsome Community Council have also played a vital role in supporting the club, providing funding for hall hire and helping to promote the sessions. Additionally, elected representatives including East Berwickshire Councillor Aileen Orr and MSP Emma Harper have offered their backing to the club, praising the positive impact it has had on the local community.

“It's fantastic to see such a thriving community initiative,” said Ms Harper, who raised a motion in the Scottish Parliament back in May 2024 celebrating the Lego Club.

“It is a great example of how a simple idea can bring people together and provide play opportunities for children."

Councillor Aileen Orr added: “The success of the Lego Club demonstrates the power of community spirit and the importance of providing accessible, fun activities for children.

“As SBC’s Disability Champion, it is heartening to hear that children with additional supports needs have been attending, and have benefitted greatly from these sessions. I’ve heard directly from local parents that the Lego Club has been a great way for ASN parents and carers to network and share ideas, whilst the children play.”

It is hoped the success of the club, will inspire other communities in Berwickshire to launch similar initiatives.

For information on upcoming Lego Club meetings, please follow the Allanton, Edrom and Whitsome Lego Club Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556399679592 or Eventbrite