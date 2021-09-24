Two awards for Kelso outfitters
Kelso country outfitters A. Hume sewed up two honours at the prestigious Drapers Independents Awards in London this week.
The long-standing business was awarded Multichannel of the Year and Rising Star, which was collected by managing director, Rachel Thomson.
Rachel, who took over the reins at the much-loved retail store less than two years ago, said: “I honestly don’t even know how to articulate how I feel. It’s just been such a whirlwind, but it really is such a team effort and it’s the backing of the team as well as lots of other people that has got us here. It really is a testament to the unwavering support, passion, and hard work of the whole team.
The store was also nominated for Best Store Design and Innovator.