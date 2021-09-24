Two awards for Kelso outfitters

Kelso country outfitters A. Hume sewed up two honours at the prestigious Drapers Independents Awards in London this week.

By Kevin Janiak
Friday, 24th September 2021, 2:36 pm
The A. Hume team celebrate at the ceremony.

The long-standing business was awarded Multichannel of the Year and Rising Star, which was collected by managing director, Rachel Thomson.

Rachel, who took over the reins at the much-loved retail store less than two years ago, said: “I honestly don’t even know how to articulate how I feel. It’s just been such a whirlwind, but it really is such a team effort and it’s the backing of the team as well as lots of other people that has got us here. It really is a testament to the unwavering support, passion, and hard work of the whole team.

The store was also nominated for Best Store Design and Innovator.