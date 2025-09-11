Refurbished and extended Aldi store reopens in Galashiels
The Galashiels shop now has a larger retail space of 1,185 sqm, with Aldi saying shoppers can now benefit from “an enhanced, convenient, and varied shopping experience, with a large range of award-winning Scottish products at unbeatable prices”.
The new format includes moving fresh bread and cakes to the last aisle – designed to prevent them from getting squashed under customers’ shopping – and the store has easy-to-browse freezers.
Customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday.
The store is run by manager David Ellwood, along with a team of 24 colleagues. Aldi has created five new jobs as a result of the extension and is continuing to recruit for the Galashiels store. Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found on Aldi’s recruitment website.
David said: “The team and I are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers, and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available. Hopefully the new-look store will make shopping at Aldi Galashiels that bit easier and more comfortable.”
The store is open Monday to Saturday, 8am to 10pm; Sunday, 9am to 8pm.