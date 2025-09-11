Refurbished and extended Aldi store reopens in Galashiels

By Kevin McRoberts
Published 11th Sep 2025, 18:19 BST
Store manager David Ellwood and some of the team at the new-look Aldi in Galashiels. (Pic: Chris Watt/UNP)placeholder image
The Aldi store on King Street in Galashiels reopened today (Thursday, September 11), following a significant refurbishment and extension.

The Galashiels shop now has a larger retail space of 1,185 sqm, with Aldi saying shoppers can now benefit from “an enhanced, convenient, and varied shopping experience, with a large range of award-winning Scottish products at unbeatable prices”.

The new format includes moving fresh bread and cakes to the last aisle – designed to prevent them from getting squashed under customers’ shopping – and the store has easy-to-browse freezers.

Customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

The bigger store aims to offer an enhanced, convenient, and varied shopping experience. (Pic: Chris Watt/UNP)placeholder image
The bigger store aims to offer an enhanced, convenient, and varied shopping experience. (Pic: Chris Watt/UNP)

The store is run by manager David Ellwood, along with a team of 24 colleagues. Aldi has created five new jobs as a result of the extension and is continuing to recruit for the Galashiels store. Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found on Aldi’s recruitment website.

David said: “The team and I are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers, and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available. Hopefully the new-look store will make shopping at Aldi Galashiels that bit easier and more comfortable.”

The store is open Monday to Saturday, 8am to 10pm; Sunday, 9am to 8pm.

