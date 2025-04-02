Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

April marks Stress Awareness Month, and experts are offering advice on managing stress and improving work-life balance.

In 2024, UK employees took an average of 21.1 days off due to stress, depression, or anxiety.

The pressure to meet deadlines, handle multiple tasks, and maintain high productivity levels can take a serious toll on both our physical and mental wellbeing.

In today’s fast-paced environment, it’s crucial to prioritise a healthy work-life balance to avoid burnout while continuing to thrive professionally.

The good news is that there are practical steps you can take to manage stress, establish healthy boundaries, and stay productive and content in both our personal and work lives.

The workspace experts at Instant Offices have shared five effective strategies for reducing work-related stress and improving work-life balance.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Communicate openly with your manager

“Be honest about your workload and stress levels. If you're feeling overwhelmed, schedule a meeting with your manager to discuss your concerns. Clearly communicate your workload, deadlines, and any challenges you're facing.

“A supportive manager can help prioritise tasks, delegate responsibilities, or provide additional resources to alleviate the pressure.”

Set realistic goals and prioritise tasks

“Break down your tasks into manageable steps and set realistic goals. Prioritise your workload based on deadlines and importance. Avoid overcommitting by learning to say no when necessary.

“Having a clear plan and focusing on achievable objectives can prevent feelings of being overwhelmed.”

Take regular breaks

“It's essential to take short breaks throughout the day to recharge. Step away from your desk, go for a short walk, or practice deep breathing exercises. Additionally, make self-care a priority.

“Ensure you get enough sleep, exercise regularly, and engage in activities that bring you joy. Taking care of your well-being contributes to increased resilience against burnout.”

Establish boundaries

“Define clear boundaries between work and personal life. Avoid checking work emails during non-working hours and resist the urge to bring work home regularly.

“Setting limits on your work hours helps create a healthier work-life balance, reducing the risk of burnout. Make time for hobbies, family, and relaxation to recharge your energy.

Practice mindfulness and stress reduction techniques

“Incorporate mindfulness and stress reduction techniques into your daily routine. Take a few minutes each day for activities such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or mindfulness practices.

“These techniques can help you stay present, manage stress more effectively, and enhance your overall well-being. By integrating mindfulness into your routine, you can build resilience and better navigate the challenges of the work environment.”

