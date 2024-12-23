Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The supermarket is experiencing system issues 🛒

Morrisons has apologised for technical issues affecting More Card discounts and Click and Collect

Customers with More Card issues will receive a 10% discount or manual processing of Morrisons Fivers in-store

Click and Collect shoppers are advised to wait for an email before heading to stores

Some home delivery orders may be delayed, with affected customers directly contacted

Morrisons is working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible

[UPDATE]: Morrisons has now made the top 100 More Card prices the regular price - including the 10p veg deal, turkeys, spirits and champagne as an apology

A major UK supermarket has issued an apology to customers this morning (23 December), following reports of technical issues that have impacted both its discount cards and click-and-collect services.

Morrisons acknowledged the disruption on social media, and assured shoppers that steps were being taken to minimise the inconvenience.

The More Card, which offers loyalty discounts and promotions, has been affected, with some discounts not registering at checkout.

Morrisons said that for customers who wish to redeem Morrisons Fivers, these will be manually processed by in-store colleagues. Customers whose More Card prices are not registering correctly will also receive a 10% discount on their entire shopping bill.

In relation to Click and Collect orders, Morrisons advised customers to refrain from heading to stores until they have received an email notification confirming that their orders are ready for pickup.

The measure is intended to prevent unnecessary trips while the issue is resolved.

(Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Customers with affected home delivery orders have also been informed that some deliveries may be delayed, with the company promising to directly communicate with those customers experiencing delays.

The supermarket apologised for the inconvenience caused, and told customers that the issue was being addressed as quickly as possible. A full resolution of the technical problems is expected to restore regular service soon.

The problems come on one of the most important shopping days of the year, with Monday 23 December set to be the busiest single day for supermarkets, according to analysts Kantar.

One X user posted that they booked a delivery slot “months ago and seriously concerned I’m going to be without food for Christmas”.

Another user said that their shop cost them “£50 more than it should have been” because their More Card did not work and in-store staff did not inform them of the issues before paying.

Morrisons’ social media statement in full:

“This morning we are experiencing some system issues which are principally impacting some More Card discounts and Click and Collect orders.

“For More Card customers who have Morrisons Fivers to redeem, these will be done manually in store by colleagues. And if More Card prices are not registering, we will apply a 10% discount to the customer's entire shop.

“For Click and Collect orders, we are asking customers to wait for an email to inform them that their order is ready for collection before heading to store.

“Some home delivery orders may be arriving late today - and we will be communicating directly with those customers affected. We sincerely apologise to our customers for this inconvenience - Your Morrisons Team”

