Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get early access to quirky middle aisle finds with the new click and collect trial 🤖

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidl is trialling a click and collect service for its loyal customers to reserve ‘middle aisle’ items early

The trial will feature a Parkside Robot Lawnmower, available for pre-order via the Lidl Plus app

The lawnmower, priced at £199, is designed for lawns up to 500m² with a 20V Li-Ion battery and brushless motor

Customers can also secure a weatherproof docking station for the lawnmower

Lidl’s middle aisle deals, known for offering everything from practical to quirky items, have a cult following in the UK

A major supermarket is set to trial a click and collect service that gives its loyalty members exclusive early access to its beloved “middle aisle” treasures.

Lidl’s middle aisle has become a cult favourite among UK shoppers, where you can find everything from the practical to the frankly quite odd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It draws crowds for its range of "special buy" items that include everything from air fryers to ski gear, hot tubs, and camping equipment.

(Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

As part of a trial to gauge the scheme's popularity, Lidl will allow customers to reserve a Parkside Robot Lawnmower via the Lidl Plus app from Monday, April 7 to Sunday, April 13.

Customers can choose their preferred store for collection between Wednesday, April 16 and Saturday, April 19. The mower will then be available for sale in stores starting Thursday, April 24.

Lidl describes the gardening automaton as “perfect” for lawns up to 500m². It features a powerful 20V Li-Ion battery (2Ah) and a brushless motor, ensuring longer life with less wear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It provides around 45 minutes of mowing time and takes just 60 minutes to recharge. It is priced at £199.

In addition to the lawnmower, shoppers can also secure the Parkside Robot Lawnmower Garage, a weatherproof docking station designed to store the mower when not in use, and a “great addition” to the robot lawnmower, according to Lidl.

Lidl GB chief customer officer Jassine Ouali said: “We’re always exploring bold new ways to enhance our customers’ shopping experience and are pleased to be in a position where we can bring this latest trial to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know how popular our Middle of Lidl deals are, and this trial will give our Lidl Plus customers the chance to secure a must-have item before it hits the shelves. We can’t wait to see how our customers respond.”

Lidl, much like its rival Aldi, has found that its middle aisle deals are incredibly popular with British shoppers.

Both discounters promote their seasonal "special buy" items as limited-time offers at bargain prices, with Aldi famously using the slogan, "When it's gone, it's gone."

Are you a Lidl fan eager to secure the latest middle aisle treasures before they hit the shelves? Share your experiences with us on YourWorld! Head to yourworld.net/submit to send us your story. It's free to use, and once reviewed, your story could appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.