The supermarket’s expansion continues with nine new and revamped stores 🛒

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidl is opening nine new and upgraded stores across the UK, creating hundreds of jobs

Locations include Canning Town, Preston, Walsall, Wombourne, and five major store upgrades

The expansion follows Lidl’s record-breaking Christmas with a 7% rise in sales

The openings reflect growing demand for Lidl’s high-quality, affordable products

The company continues its momentum as the fastest-growing UK supermarket

A major high street supermarket is kicking off the year with a bang, opening four new and five improved stores in just one month.

Most of the Lidl locations will open their doors in February, bringing hundreds of new jobs and expanding access to the brand’s award-winning range of high-quality, affordable products for even more households across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest round of openings builds on Lidl’s first of 2025 in Northampton, continuing the momentum from a successful series of 10 new store launches leading up to Christmas, including in Bovey Tracey, Hemel Hempstead, and Ipswich, as part of the company’s ongoing expansion efforts.

The ambitious growth follows Lidl’s most successful Christmas to date, with nearly two million more customers shopping with the discounter compared to previous years.

Sales during the festive period rose 7% year-on-year, surpassing £1 billion for the first time. Lidl has also maintained its position as the fastest-growing bricks-and-mortar supermarket for over a year.

(Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Where will the new Lidl stores be?

New stores are coming to Canning Town, Preston, Walsall, and Wombourne, while five existing locations will see major upgrades after significant investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include revamped stores in Blantyre, Cwmbran, Oldbrook, Wells, and West Ealing.

The full list of new Lidl stores:

Canning Town, East London

Preston, Lancashire

Walsall, West Midlands

Wombourne, Staffordshire

The Lidl stores that are reopening:

Blantyre, South Lanarkshire

Cwmbran, South Wales

Oldbrook, Milton Keynes

Wells, Somerset

West Ealing, West London

The openings are set to provide an economic boost, generating hundreds of new jobs nationwide. Employee benefits include industry-leading maternity and adoption leave, enhanced holiday entitlement, and an in-store discount.

Richard Taylor, Chief Development Officer at Lidl GB, said: “As we begin the new year, we’re maintaining our momentum and opening nine state-of-the-art stores, delivering bigger and better shopping experiences to new communities and those we’ve proudly served for an average of 26 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After a record-breaking Christmas, where millions of households turned to Lidl, these openings reflect the growing demand for our unbeatable value and quality.

“This is just the start – we’ve got more openings in the pipeline this year alone and can’t wait to welcome even more customers, both loyal and new, through our doors in the weeks ahead.”

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.