A global IT outage has disrupted businesses and infrastructure worldwide, including airlines, train companies, banks, and media outlets

The disruption is believed to have been caused by a faulty update to cybersecurity software

Microsoft and cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike have been identified as key players in the issue

Both companies are working on resolutions

Major UK transport networks have warned passengers to expect delays, while GP surgeries have reported being unable to book appointments or access patient records

Businesses and institutions worldwide have been disrupted by a significant IT outage, suspected to have been caused by a faulty update to widely used cybersecurity software.

Major infrastructure, including airlines, train companies, banks, and media outlets, has come to a standstill this morning (19 July) as their computer systems were either knocked offline or left displaying the "Blue Screen of Death" (BSOD).

Some London Stock Exchange services were suffering disruptions, with the LSE saying securities trading was unaffected by the outage, but its regulatory news service was not working.

Sky News went off air (it has since returned), while Britain’s biggest train company warned passengers to expect disruption because of “widespread IT issues”, as did many major airlines and airports.

But what can you do if your Friday plans have been affected by the outages? Here is everything you need to know. We will of course update this article as and when more information becomes available.

What is the cause of the problem?

Overnight, Microsoft confirmed it was investigating an issue with its services and apps, with the tech giant’s service health website warning of “service degradation” that meant users may not be able to access many of the company’s most popular services.

Microsoft has confirmed it was aware of and fixing issues with its cloud platform, Azure, but many cybersecurity experts have reported the potential source of the issue as global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike provides cyber attack monitoring and protection to many major businesses. Experts have said a flawed update to CrowdStrike’s Falcon Sensor software could be the source of the problem.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, CrowdStrike president George Kurtz said the problem was caused by a “defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts”.

Kurtz said there had been a “negative interaction” between the update and Microsoft’s Windows operating system, which had then caused computers to crash, sparking the global outage. Kurtz said the issue was not affecting Mac or Linux software.

In a statement, Microsoft said a resolution for Windows devices is “forthcoming”. It said: “We are aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third party software platform. We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming.”

What can I do if I’m travelling?

Around the world, banks, supermarkets and other major institutions have reported computer issues disrupting services, while many businesses have been left unable to take digital payments.

UK transport networks have been thrown into chaos by the global IT outage. There are long queues at airports, while trains are also disrupted because of the problem.

But payments giant Visa has said it has been unaffected by the outage, meaning payments processing on its systems are continuing as normal.

If you are flying

If you are flying today, you should regularly check for updates from your airline and other service providers for the latest information on the outage. Reach out to customer service for guidance and support if you encounter issues with bookings, payments or accessing services.

A spokesperson for Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, said the outage was “impacting select systems,” adding: “Flights are operational and we are implementing contingency plans to minimise any impact on journeys.”

Long queues formed at airports such as Edinburgh, Gatwick, and Luton. Ryanair advised passengers to arrive at airports three hours in advance of their flight to avoid any disruptions as it switched to manual check-in.

Edinburgh Airport said the IT outage is causing longer waiting times. A spokesperson said: “An IT system outage means wait times are longer than usual at the airport.

“Work is ongoing to resolve this and our teams are on hand to assist where we can. Passengers are thanked for their patience.”

Consumer group Which? has advised airline passengers to avoid checking in bags if possible, and Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said passengers due to travel today “will naturally be deeply concerned”.

He went on: “If you can, avoid checking in a bag as queues for check-in at the airport will be long and IT failures typically lead to lots of lost bags. If you do check-in bags, make sure you keep medication, keys and any other essentials in your hand luggage.

“As these are extraordinary circumstances, compensation will not be payable for delayed or cancelled flights, but airlines nonetheless have a duty to look after you, including providing meals and accommodation if it becomes necessary.

“They should also reroute you as quickly as possible, though given the global nature of the problem, this may not be immediately possible.”

If you are travelling by train

Train service information website National Rail Enquiries warned passengers there are “widespread IT issues across the entire network”. Among the operators affected are Avanti West Coast, Great Western Railway, Southern and Thameslink.

National Rail Enquiries said: “Some train operators are unable to access driver diagrams at certain locations, leading to potential short-notice train cancellations. Additionally, other key systems, including real-time customer information platforms, are also affected.”

But Network Rail said the “vast majority” of the rail network is open despite the IT outage, while industry body the Rail Delivery Group said “most trains are still running”, with rail staff “able to provide the latest information to customers in person.”

Train operators that are affected by the outage may offer refunds or allow ticket changes. Check with your specific train company for their policies and how to claim a refund or change travel plans.

For other services affected by the outage, such as hotels or other travel-related bookings, contact the service provider directly to inquire about their refund or rescheduling policies.

What can I do if I have a health appointment?

GP surgeries have reported being unable to book appointments or access patient records. In England, GP practices took to social media to report they cannot access the EMIS Web system.

EMIS Web is the most widely used clinical system for primary care in the UK. Other GP surgeries hit by the outage have said the issue “will have a big effect”.

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) also said “services in community pharmacies, including the accessing of prescriptions from GPs and medicine deliveries, are disrupted today”.

The health service has said patients should attend appointments unless told otherwise and should only contact their GP if it is urgent.

It is understood that NHS hospitals are currently unaffected by the outage, and there is no known impact on 999 or emergency services, according to NHS England.

Has it affected payments?

Payments giant Visa has said it has been unaffected by the outage, meaning payments processing on its systems are continuing as normal.

Finance and banking industry body UK Finance said: “We are working closely with the regulatory authorities and our members on this issue to understand any potential impact. We will provide further information as soon as we can.”

A spokesperson for UK ATM and cash access network Link said: “The Link network is working normally but enhanced monitoring is in place as a precaution.”

HM Revenue and Customs’ services and payments are understood to be working normally. The People’s Partnership, provider of the People’s Pension, said none of its systems have been affected.

