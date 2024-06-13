Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland travel to Allianz Arena in Munich for the first game of Euro 2024.

Germany, Hungary and Switzerland make up the rest of Group A - and three teams could qualify to knock-out stages.

Scotland’s recent form has been more concerning with just 1 win in 9 games going into the tournament.

We asked ChatGPT for its full prediction - including the first goalscorer.

Football is a simple sport, 22 men chase the ball for 90 minutes and then the Germans win.

So goes the famous quote and it looks set to ring true on opening night of the Euro 2024 tournament as Germany are set to get off to a winning start against Scotland, according to ChatGPT at least. The AI-tool has predicted the hosts are likely to beat the Tartan Army on the opening night of the tournament.

The 2014 World Cup winners have had a rocky time of it lately since their triumph in Brazil. The Germans have crashed out in the group stages at the two previous World Cups and lost to England in the Round of 16 in 2021.

Scotland will be hoping to make it to the knock-out stages of the Euros for the first time - and ChatGPT offers a hopeful prediction for the Tartan Army later in this article. But how does the AI see the first game of Euro 2024 panning out?

Who will win - Germany or Scotland?

The first game of the 2024 tournament will kick-off at Allianz Arena in Munich - home of Bayern Munich - on Friday (14 June) night at 8pm. But while the match is still more than 24 hours away, ChatGPT thinks it knows what the result will be.

We asked the generative AI tool who will win the first game of the tournament and it is backing hosts Germany to get off to a strong start on opening night. ChatGPT explained: “Germany comes into this match with a strong squad featuring key players like Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, and Leroy Sané.

“Their recent performances include impressive victories against France and the Netherlands, indicating they are in good form under coach Julian Nagelsmann. Defensively, they are solid, with experienced players like Antonio Rudiger and Joshua Kimmich.

“On the other hand, Scotland has struggled in their recent games, not securing a win in their last seven matches. They will be missing key players such as Aaron Hickey and Lewis Ferguson, further weakening their side. Despite some talented players like Andy Robertson and Scott McTominay, Scotland is seen as the underdog in this encounter​.

“Overall, given their form, squad strength, and home advantage, Germany is expected to secure a comfortable win over Scotland in this opening match of Euro 2024.”

ChatGPT thinks that a 3-0 win to Germany is the most likely outcome on Friday night.

Who will score the first goal of Euro 2024?

Since ChatGPT is backing Germany to win the match in Munich on Friday night, we wanted to see if the AI could also predict the first goalscorer. Responding to the above prompt, it answered: “Predicting the first goal scorer for Euro 2024 is challenging, but current insights and betting odds favour German players.

“Niclas Füllkrug, a key forward for Borussia Dortmund, is a strong candidate due to his excellent form and record for the national team​. Additionally, other German players like Kai Havertz and Florian Wirtz are also considered likely to make an impact early in the match​. Given Germany's home advantage and attacking depth, it's probable that the first goal of Euro 2024 will come from a German player.”

However the German national team’s head coach Julian Nagelsmann has in the run-up to the tournament seemingly confirmed that he plans to go with Havertz ahead of Füllkrug as the starting striker, according to reports.

Will Scotland get out of Group A?

ChatGPT might be predicting a difficult start to the tournament for Scotland, all hope may not be lost. The AI offers a more promising prognosis on the Tartan Army’s chance of getting out of the group.

Responding to our prompt asking if they will get out of the group, ChatGPT said: “Scotland's chances of advancing past the group stage at Euro 2024 are challenging but not impossible.

“For Scotland to advance, they will likely need to secure points against Switzerland and Hungary and hope to be one of the four best third-placed teams if they don't finish in the top two. Key players like Scott McTominay, who was instrumental in their qualifying campaign, will need to continue their strong form​.

“Ultimately, while Scotland's path out of the group stage is difficult, it is not beyond reach if they perform well in their critical matches against Switzerland and Hungary.”