Which?’s 2025 survey has revealed the best and worst UK energy providers based on customer feedback

Octopus Energy, Utility Warehouse, and 100Green top the rankings with high satisfaction

British Gas, Scottish Power, and Ovo Energy rank the lowest, scoring under 60% in customer satisfaction

Fixed deals are returning to the market, offering options below the rising energy price cap

Consumer groups urge households to switch providers and consider customer service when choosing a deal

The nation’s best - and worst - energy providers have been revealed in an annual survey by Which?

Based on the feedback from nearly 12,000 energy customers and an evaluation of 16 firms' policies and practices the consumer watchdog has been able to uncover just which companies are most favourable in 2025.

The timing of the rankings is also important, with the energy price cap predicted to increase by about 3% in April, and consumer groups urging households to consider switching to a fixed deal to limit costs.

As fixed deals return to the market, providing customers with more options that are slightly lower than the price cap, Which? recommends that customers factor in a provider's customer service when selecting a deal.

Which are the best energy companies?

Octopus Energy, Utility Warehouse, and 100Green have been rated as the top energy providers in the UK.

Octopus Energy emerged at the top with a score of 74%, with nearly 90% of customers expressing satisfaction and willingness to recommend it.

It earned the highest score for customer support in Which?’s behind-the-scenes assessment of supplier practices.

Utility Warehouse ranked second with a score of 73%, followed by 100Green with a score of 70% and an impressive 76% customer satisfaction rate, also receiving five stars for overall service.

Which are the worst companies?

British Gas, Scottish Power, and Ovo Energy ranked as the lowest rated energy companies in the UK, all receiving overall scores under 60%.

British Gas, with a customer satisfaction score of 61%, was among the four suppliers to earn just two stars for overall service.

It also scored poorly for value for money, the volume of customer complaints in early 2024, complaint resolution efficiency, meeting smart meter targets, and switching processes.

Ovo Energy, now the UK's third-largest energy provider, earned the lowest customer satisfaction score at 56%, with customers expressing dissatisfaction regarding its value for money and communication.

