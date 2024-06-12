Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Set and stage times have been revealed for this weekend’s Download Festival

The festival has been marred by bands dropping out over Barclaycard sponsorship

The Donnington Park event kicks off on Friday

A major UK festival has released its amended set and stage times after a number of bands pulled out of the event.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the gates to the campsite open later today, many metal fans across Europe are making the pilgrimage to Donnington Park over the next few days for the 21st anniversary of Download Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While headliners such as Queens of the Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold will be closing out the main stages at this year’s festival, several acts have dropped out of the event over its links with Barclays.

Metal fans are making their way to Donnington this week ahead of the Download Festival, celebrating its 21st anniversary. But as bands begin to pull out over sponsorship links, how has now affected this year's set and stage times? (Credit: Getty Images) | Avalon via Getty Images

Barclaycard is the official payment partner for Download, and campaigners have accused the bank of having financial links to Israel’s weapons trade, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In a statement on its website, Barclays said it does not make investments into the defence sector, but that its customers do include businesses in the industry.

Scowl, Speed and Zulu have joined Leeds group Pest Control in dropping out of this year’s festival, citing the event’s ties with Barclays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the amended set times for the weekend, and how to get tickets.

What are the main stage times for Download Festival 2024?

All details are correct as of writing - for any last-minute changes, NationalWorld Music recommends downloading the official Download Festival app for Android and Apple devices.

Thursday June 13 2024

Doghouse Stage

Hang The DJs: 01:30 - 03:00

Rockstar: 00:00 - 01:30

Jon Mahon: 22:30 - 00:00

Old Dirty Brasstards: 21:00 - 22:30

Famous First Words: 17:30 - 19:30

Old Time Sailors: 15:30 - 17:00

Number of the Beef x Grand Theft Auto San Andreas: 14:00 - 15:00

Slay Dugge: 12:30 - 13:30

Rockfit: 11:00 - 12:00

Friday June 14 2024

Apex Stage

Queens of the Stone Age: 21:10 - 22:50

Royal Blood: 19:00 - 20:10

Black Stone Cherry: 17:30 - 18:30

Polyphia: 16:10 - 17:00

The Struts: 15:00 - 15:40

Those Damn Crows: 14:00 - 14:30

The Blue Stones: 13:00 - 13:30

Opus Stage

Funeral For A Friend: 21:35 - 22:30

Heilung: 20:00 - 21:00

Mr. Bungle: 18:30 - 19:15

Soft Play: 17:15 - 17:55

All Them Witches: 16:05 - 16:35

Scene Queen: 15:00 - 15:35

Halocene: 14:00 - 14:30

Hanabie: 13:00 - 13:30

Avalanche Stage

Busted: 20:30 - 21:30

Wheatus: 19:20 - 20:00

Bayside: 18:10 - 18:50

Vukovi: 17:15 - 17:45

Escape the Fate: 16:20 - 16:50

Dream State: 15:30 - 15:55

Aviva: 14:40 - 15:05

TX2: 13:50 - 14:15

Storm: 13:00 - 13:25

Dogtooth Stage

Biohazard: 21:45 - 22:30

Health: 20:50 - 21:20

Make Them Suffer: 20:00 - 20:25

TBA: 18:50 - 19:30 (Formerly Scowl)

TBA: 18:00 - 18:25 (Formerly Speed)

Ithaca: 17:10 - 17:35

TBA: 16:20 - 16:45 (Formerly Zulu)

The Callous Daoboys: 15:30 - 15:55

Urne: 14:40 - 15:05

Frozemode: 13:50 - 14:15

Defects: 13:00 - 13:25

Dogtooth (Opening Act): 13:00 - 13:25

Doghouse Stage

Sullivan King: 01:00 - 02:00

Happy Songs: 00:00 - 01:00

Rockfit: 22:00 - 00:00

The Den

Alex Baker's Magic Power Hour: 01:00 - 03:00

Delight: 01:00 - 03:00

Delight: 00:30 - 01:00

Rock Kids: 10:00 - 11:00

Saturday June 15 2024

Apex Stage

Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy; the emo group will be headlining the main stage at Download Festival on Saturday evening (Credit: Getty) | Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Fall Out Boy: 21:20 - 22:50

The Offspring: 18:40 - 19:55

Enter Shikari: 17:05 - 18:05

Babymetal: 15:40 - 16:30

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes: 14:15 - 15:05

The Hunna: 13:05 - 13:45

Wargasm: 12:00 - 12:35

Bambie Thug: 11:00 - 11:30

Opus Stage

Pantera: 19:35 - 20:50

While She Sleeps: 18:10 - 19:00

Tom Morello: 17:05 - 17:45

Karnivool: 14:55 - 15:35

Bleed From Within: 13:40 - 14:30

Asinhell: 12:45 - 13:15

Florence Black: 11:55 - 12:20

Heriot: 11:05 - 11:30

Avalanche Stage

Billy Talent: 19:40 - 20:40

Holding Absence: 18:30 - 19:10

Silverstein: 17:20 - 18:00

RØRY: 15:30 - 16:00

Charlotte Sands: 14:35 - 15:05

Lowlives: 13:40 - 14:10

Deathbyromy: 12:45 - 13:15

Hotwax: 11:50 - 12:20

Mallavora: 11:00 - 11:25

Dogtooth Stage

Fear Factory: 20:55 - 21:45

Dying Fetus: 18:50 - 19:30

Alpha Wolf: 17:45 - 18:20

Ne Obliviscaris: 16:45 - 17:20

Dying Wish: 15:55 - 16:20

Gel: 15:05 - 15:30

Guilt Trip: 14:15 - 14:40

Calva Louise: 13:25 - 13:50

Knife Bride: 11:45 - 12:10

Celestial Sanctuary: 11:00 - 11:20

Doghouse Stage

Wade Macneil x the only emo night ever: 01:30 - 03:00

Bowling For Soup: 01:00 - 01:30

Black Parade: 00:30 - 01:00

Chop Suey: 22:00 - 00:00

Rockfit: 11:00 - 12:00

Sunday June 16 2024

Apex Stage

M. Shadows of American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold performs during the final day of the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 22, 2013. (AFP PHOTO / YASUYOSHI CHIBA) | AFP via Getty Images

Avenged Sevenfold: 21:00 - 22:50

Limp Bizkit: 19:00 - 20:00

Sum 41: 17:00 - 18:00

Bowling for Soup: 15:40 - 16:30

Kerry King: 14:25 - 15:10

Creeper: 13:10 - 13:55

Code Orange: 12:00 - 12:40

Lord of the Lost: 11:00 - 11:30

Opus Stage

Machine Head: 19:45 - 20:55

Corey Taylor: 18:30 - 19:15

Electric Callboy: 17:25 - 18:05

Thy Art is Murder: 16:15 - 16:55

Elvana: 15:20 - 15:50

Zebrahead: 14:25 - 14:55

Royal Republic: 13:30 - 14:00

Alien Weaponry: 11:50 - 12:15

Kelsy Karter & The Heroines: 11:00 - 11:25

Avalanche Stage

The Used: 20:30 - 21:30

Hoobastank: 17:50 - 18:50

Atreyu: 16:50 - 17:20

Of Mice & Men: 15:50 - 16:20

Tigercub: 14:50 - 15:20

Pinkshift: 13:50 - 14:20

Noisy: 12:50 - 13:20

Cemetery Sun: 11:50 - 12:20

Delilah Bon: 11:00 - 11:25

Dogtooth Stage

The Black Dahlia Murder: 21:15 - 22:00

Erra: 20:20 - 20:50

Fit for a King: 19:30 - 19:55

Shadow of Intent: 18:40 - 19:05

Imminence: 17:45 - 18:15

Brand of Sacrifice: 16:55 - 17:20

Crystal Lake: 16:05 - 16:30

Missio: 14:20 - 14:45

Underside: 13:30 - 13:55

TBA: 12:40 - 13:05 (Formerly Pest Control)

Harper: 11:50 - 12:15

Until I Wake: 11:00 - 11:25

Doghouse Stage

End of The World Party: 23:30 - 03:00

Feelin' This - A Blink 182 Party: 22:00 - 23:30

Rockfit: 11:00 - 12:00

Are there tickets left to attend Download Festival 2024?

Incredibly, there are still weekend camping tickets alongside day tickets to this year’s Download Festival, but they are selling out fast. For more information on what’s on offer or to avoid missing out on celebrating 21 years of Download Festival, tickets are available today through Ticketmaster.