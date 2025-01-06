Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of Gen Zers could be sitting on unclaimed savings worth over £2,000

Young adults born between 1 September 2002 and 2 January 2011 may have a Child Trust Fund with unclaimed savings

CTFs were government-initiated accounts, with eligible children receiving at least £250 to start

The average CTF balance is £2,212, and funds are tax-free and accessible from age 18

Many are unaware they have a CTF - use the gov.uk online tool to locate your account

There's no deadline to claim, and the money remains secure until you're ready to act

If you’ve recently turned 18, you could be entitled to up to £2,000 through a Child Trust Fund.

A Child Trust Fund (CTF) is a long-term savings or investment account introduced by the UK government for children born between 1 September 2002 and 2 January 2011.

The purpose of the scheme was to encourage saving for a child’s future. Each eligible child received an initial contribution from the government - typically £250, with an extra £250 for children from low-income families or in local authority care.

Now HMRC is encouraging young adults aged 18 to 22-years to check if they have one of the accounts, which hold an average balance of £2,212 in unclaimed savings.

Parents, guardians, family members, and the child themselves (from the age of 16) can contribute to CTFs, and the funds are managed by banks, building societies, or other providers.

How can I check if I have a CTF?

While the CTF scheme was replaced by Junior ISAs in 2011, existing accounts set up before then have continued to grow.

Many young people may be unaware that they have a CTF in their name, or may have forgotten about it. But if you know which bank, building society, or financial institution holds your account, you can contact them to check its status.

If you’re unsure, your parents or guardians might know who the provider is. If no one knows where your account is, you can use an online tool on gov.uk to locate it. You’ll need your National Insurance number and date of birth to access the information.

There’s no cost to find your account, and HMRC has previously warned against third-party agents offering CTF-finding services that may charge fees, including a percentage of the account’s value.

Is there a deadline?

Savings in a CTF are tax-free, and the money is locked away until the child turns 18. At that point, the funds can be withdrawn or transferred to another savings or investment account.

There’s no rush to act - the funds will remain safe in a protected account until you decide what to do.

Have questions about Child Trust Funds or want to share your experience? Drop your thoughts in the comments section.