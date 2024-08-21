Burger King: National Burger Day 2024 menu - Martin Lewis shares how to get a Burger King Whopper for £2 in UK
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Burger King is offering Whopper burgers, including plant-based options, for just £1.99 on National Burger Day
- Normally priced between £6.29 and £7.49, the deal represents up to 75% off
- To claim the deal, use the Burger King app
- The £1.99 price is for the burger only; sides and drinks must be purchased separately
- The offer is valid at all Burger King locations in the UK, excluding airports
Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert has revealed how burger fans can claim a “whopper” of a deal from one of the UK’s leading fast food chains this week.
This Thursday (22 August) marks National Burger Day, and to celebrate, Burger King are offering their trademark Whoppers - including the vegan, plant-based option - for just £1.99!
Considering these burgers can cost up to £7.49 depending on location, that’s a saving of almost 75%! Here’s everything you need to know about claiming your cheap burger.
How to get a Whopper for just £1.99 from Burger King
Burger King is offering its Whopper burger (including the plant-based option) for just £1.99 through the Burger King app, which is available for free on both the App Store and Google Play.
Normally priced between £6.29 and £7.49 (depending on the location), the deal is available for both new and existing app users with no minimum spend required.
Note that this price is for the burger only; sides and drinks are not included and must be purchased separately.
To redeem the offer, simply sign in to the app on Thursday 22 August, head to the 'Offers' tab, and select either 'add to mobile order' or 'redeem in restaurant'. You can then choose between the original Whopper or the plant-based Whopper.
The offer is valid at all Burger King locations (excluding airports), and is limited to one £1.99 burger per Burger King app account.
Elsewhere at Burger King, kids are able to eat for free this summer holiday with a promotion running until Wednesday 4 September which allows families to enjoy a complimentary King Jr. meal with the purchase of an adult meal.
We’d love to hear how you’re celebrating National Burger Day and any other great deals you’ve discovered! Share your experience or any tips in the comments section.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.