The brand is set to bring more bubble tea to the UK with a huge expansion 🌟

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gong Cha is planning major UK expansion, opening at least 225 stores in the coming years

The move is part of a global goal to open 10,000 stores by 2032

Nearly 2,000 jobs are expected to be created in the UK through a new franchise agreement

Jinziex, led by industry veterans, will oversee the UK rollout of Gong Cha locations

The first stores are set to open in April in Sidcup, Gravesend, Romford, and Hornchurch

A popular bubble tea brand has revealed plans for significant expansion across the UK, following a new deal that will see hundreds of stores open and thousands of jobs created.

Gong Cha will open at least 225 stores in the coming years, as part of a franchise agreement with the newly established Jinziex - a major leap from its current 13 stores in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jinziex is led by industry veterans, including Goldex, one of the UK’s largest franchisees behind Costa Coffee, and the founder of Kaspa’s Desserts.

The agreement is set to create nearly 2,000 jobs in the UK and is part of a global plan to open 10,000 stores by 2032.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Founded in Taiwan and now based in London, Gong Cha is one of the world’s largest bubble tea brands. The popular cold drink, which combines milk with chewy tapioca balls and comes in a variety of flavours, has gained a massive global following.

Believed to have originated in Taiwan in the 1980s, bubble tea has seen a surge in popularity worldwide in recent years, particularly among Gen Z.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With around 2,100 locations across countries like the US, Australia, South Korea, and Japan, Gong Cha offers over 600 unique flavour combinations.

Paul Reynish, Gong Cha’s global chief executive, said the UK market has “huge potential” with consumers “willing to try new and exciting products”.

“Now, with our expanded footprint, we want to play a leading role in shaping the next decade of the UK’s food and beverage industry, while cementing Gong Cha as a household name,” he said. “We can’t wait to show the UK how tea is meant to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where will the new stores be?

The first Gong Cha locations from Jinziex are set to open in April, with stores in Sidcup, Gravesend, Romford, and Hornchurch.

While further locations are yet to be confirmed, areas that might see new Gong Cha stores could include popular shopping districts, university towns, and high-traffic areas in cities like London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Bristol.

Expanding to areas with a younger demographic or a growing interest in trendy food and drink options could also be a key factor in the brand’s next moves.

Jinziex’s relationship with Goldex, one of Costa Coffee’s largest UK franchisees, could also influence the locations of new Gong Cha stores by prioritising areas with high foot traffic and strong retail presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goldex’s experience with Costa likely means they’ll target similar high-visibility locations, such as shopping malls, city centres, and major transit hubs, where there’s a steady flow of customers.

What do you think about Gong Cha’s big UK expansion? Are you excited to see new bubble tea spots in your area, or is there a particular location you think should be next? Drop your thoughts in the comments section.