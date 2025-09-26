Trailblazing referee Janie Frampton OBE, and Pat Nevin, head to Berwick and Duns for Literary Festival talks
The pair will appear in:
- Berwick-upon-Tweed (Salvation Army Hall), 10–11am
- Duns (Volunteer Hall), 2–3pm
- Tickets are £9 and the Duns event is supported by the Blackhill Windfarm Community Fund.
Nevin, capped 28 times for Scotland and a veteran of the Euro 1992 squad, remains one of the country’s most admired footballing voices. Renowned for his dazzling wing play and intelligence on and off the pitch, he twice won Chelsea’s Player of the Year award before moving into writing, broadcasting and football administration. Today he is a familiar face and voice across the BBC, Radio 5 Live and beyond.
He will be in conversation with Janie Frampton, who made history as only the second woman referee in the men’s professional game in England and was awarded an OBE in 2024 for services to equality for women in sport. Together, they will reflect on their journeys in football and the ongoing fight for fairness and opportunity in the game.
With no Berwick Rangers fixture that day, organisers hope local fans will take the chance to hear two football greats in conversation.
📖 Browse and book via the Festival programme at https://berwickliteraryfestival.com/