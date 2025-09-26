Trailblazing referee Janie Frampton OBE, and Pat Nevin, head to Berwick and Duns for Literary Festival talks

By Clare Rees
Contributor
Published 26th Sep 2025, 15:22 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 15:56 BST
Scottish football favourite Pat Nevin will be in the Borders next month for two special appearances at the Berwick Literary Festival. The much-loved winger, who lit up the game for Chelsea, Everton and Scotland, will join pioneering referee Janie Frampton OBE on Saturday 11 October to discuss football, resilience and breaking barriers.

The pair will appear in:

Most Popular
  • Berwick-upon-Tweed (Salvation Army Hall), 10–11am
  • Duns (Volunteer Hall), 2–3pm
  • Tickets are £9 and the Duns event is supported by the Blackhill Windfarm Community Fund.

Nevin, capped 28 times for Scotland and a veteran of the Euro 1992 squad, remains one of the country’s most admired footballing voices. Renowned for his dazzling wing play and intelligence on and off the pitch, he twice won Chelsea’s Player of the Year award before moving into writing, broadcasting and football administration. Today he is a familiar face and voice across the BBC, Radio 5 Live and beyond.

Janie Frampton OBEplaceholder image
Janie Frampton OBE

He will be in conversation with Janie Frampton, who made history as only the second woman referee in the men’s professional game in England and was awarded an OBE in 2024 for services to equality for women in sport. Together, they will reflect on their journeys in football and the ongoing fight for fairness and opportunity in the game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With no Berwick Rangers fixture that day, organisers hope local fans will take the chance to hear two football greats in conversation.

📖 Browse and book via the Festival programme at https://berwickliteraryfestival.com/

Related topics:Pat NevinBerwickBordersChelseaEverton
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice