Live Borders unveils exciting Autumn/Winter line-up of live events

​Live Borders have launched their biggest and most ambitious Autumn/Winter line-up of live events.

Kicking off on September 13 with An Evening with Still Game’s Gavin Mitchell – better known as Boabby the Barman – and wrapping up on December 20 with the ever-popular, sold-out show from traditional music legends Skerryvore, Live Borders’ Autumn/Winter programme is brimming with variety: comedy, theatre, dance, live music, family shows, and even a touch of magic.

The live music line-up features Lindisfarne, the Tyneside folk-rock pioneers; Across the Universe – a celebration of The Beatles’ iconic studio years; and Siren Songs, an evening of folk music for changing times, uniting the talents of Miwa Nagato-Apthorp, Jenny Biddle, and Maya McNeil.

Comedy fans can look forward to the return of Scottish stand-up Stuart Mitchell, fresh from his sell-out show at the Heart of Hawick, this time performing at Kelso Tait Hall.

Crown Ballet's Giselle, at Galashiels Volunteer Hall, is one of the highlights of the Autumn/Winter programme.

Ballet lovers will welcome back Crown Ballet with Giselle at Galashiels Volunteer Hall; while Scottish Opera presents another inspiring edition of Opera Highlights at Melrose Corn Exchange.

Families can enjoy a Halloween special with Magic Gareth at the Heart of Hawick, alongside Suitcase Stories by Freda O’Byrne for Book Week Scotland. The venue will also host the latest production from Firebrand Theatre Company, set in the Jura cottage where George Orwell penned 1984.

Dance and theatre highlights include Ceyda Tanc’s Kizlar, blending Turkish folk dance with female athleticism; Mairi Campbell’s Living Stone, a multi-sensory celebration of life’s mysteries and beauty; and the incomparable Su Pollard in Still Fully Charged – a one-woman variety show full of music, characters, and hilarious stories as she marks 50 years in show business.

Jason Moyes, Head of Arts & Creativity at Live Borders, said: “We’ve put together a season of live events that truly offers something for everyone.

“Our audiences have given us fantastic feedback in recent years, and this year’s autumn/winter programme combines returning favourites, shows that have wowed audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe or on national tours, and events families can enjoy together.

“We’re fortunate to have such a wealth of venues, festivals, societies, and performers here in the Borders, and we’re proud that Live Borders can contribute to the vibrant cultural life of the region.”

Find out more about all the featured shows – and book your tickets at the Live Borders website.

