Spotlight on best selling Moffat author

The writing delights of D. E. Stevenson, a once forgotten best selling author whose popularity is on the rise again, will be the subject of the final talk of the season for the Melrose Literary Society.

All are welcome to join award winning poet Bridget Khursheed as she reevaluates Stevenson's work and legacy, on Tuesday 15th April, at 7.30pm, in the Ormiston Institute, Melrose.

D. E. Stevenson, whose father was cousin to Robert Louis Stevenson, was a multi-million selling Scottish author, based in Moffat. She wrote an average book a year almost until her death in the 1970s. Very often known only as the "Mistress of the Light Novel", this might have signalled the end of her popularity. But her fans including the famous Dessie club, their

fan fiction and the publishing of "new" work found at her Moffat home started a fresh boom.

D. E. Stevenson's most famous work, Miss Buncle's Book

To date, almost all her more than 40 books have been republished and a recent Radio 4 version of arguably her most famous - Miss Buncle's Book - has shown how well her work adapts to other media.

Bridget, a lifelong fan herself who has been researching the author, said: "If you haven't met DES before, prepare to be delighted and if you think you know all about her work, think again!"

All are welcome to the talk, on Tuesday April 15, at 7.30pm, in the Ormiston Institute, Melrose. Admission is £6.