Ali and Linsey take on the Ninja challenge again

Kelso's Ali Hay on the last series of Ninja Warrior UK. Photo: Rachel Joseph/ITV

For Ali, who finished the last, pre-Covid, series in second place behind appropriately-named winner Tim Champion, it’s not been an easy return to ninja-ing.

He told The Southern: “I have had some major injuries. I had to spend almost a year learning how to walk and jog again after snapping my achilles tendon while filming another show in Japan.

"I’ve also had a lot on my shoulders business wise, running the Ninja Warrior adventure park in Edinburgh through Covid.

Kelso's Linsey Young in action in the last series. Photo: Rachel Joseph/ITV.

"So it was sort of tough coming back, three years after the last one, with the same vigour. However, experience-wise, I’m ten times better.”

The show has a new format this year, in which competitors begin by going head-to-head against a random fellow competitor, with only the winning ninjas heading forward to the Elite Ninja course.

Ali said: “It sort of changes your focus, as I’ll just be focusing on whoever I’m up against, then it’s just going as fast as I can.

“I’m just as good as I was three years ago, if not better.

"What is really rewarding, though, is seeing several of the Ninjas I have trained in Scotland also come through on the show.

“I still get on really well with Linsey and we still train together.

"The first time she was on the show, it was a really nerve-wracking experience for her, but she’s back with loads more confidence this time around.”